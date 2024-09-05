Threshers Edge Mets 6-5 in Another Rain-Shortened Game

September 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers slipped by the St. Lucie Mets 6-5 on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark to even the series 1-1. The game was called with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning after the untarped field was rendered unplayable due to small storm that rolled through the ballpark.

The Mets trailed 2-0 through four inning and were being no hit by Threshers starter Danyony Pulido. But the offense came to life with four runs in the fifth inning and the Mets grabbed a 4-2 lead. However, the Threshers responded by scoring four runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth.

In the home fifth inning new Mets pitcher Hunter Hodges (undrafted/TCU) struggled with his command in his pro debut. Hodges walked four batters including two with the bases loaded that forced home runs to tie the game 4-4. Joseph Yabbour relieved Hodges with two outs and the bases loaded and was greeted by a two-run single from Brady Day that put the Threshers ahead 6-4.

Jacoby Long got the Mets a run closer with a RBI single in the seventh inning but the Mets were unable to come all the way back.

Pulido got the win after pitching 5.0 innings. All four runs against him were unearned thanks to three errors by the Threshers in the fifth inning.

Hodges took the loss. He gave up four runs on one hit and four walks in 0.2 innings.

The Mets were limited to four singles from Corey Collins, Yohairo Cuevas, Hayden Senger (MiLB rehab assignment) and Long.

Starter Joel Diaz held the Thresher to two runs over 4.0 innings. He struck out six.

The Mets (22-38, 44-82) and Threshers (19-39, 62-62) continue their series at BayCare Ballpark on Friday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.