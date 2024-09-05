Thursday Night's Contest Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Sports stats



Bradenton Marauders

Thursday Night's Contest Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

September 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release


DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Thursday night's regularly scheduled contest at Jackie Robinson Ballpark between the Bradenton Marauders and Daytona Tortugas has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, September 6, featuring two seven-inning games beginning at 5:00 pm.

Check out the Bradenton Marauders Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...

Florida State League Stories from September 5, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central