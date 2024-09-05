Thursday Night's Contest Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

September 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Thursday night's regularly scheduled contest at Jackie Robinson Ballpark between the Bradenton Marauders and Daytona Tortugas has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, September 6, featuring two seven-inning games beginning at 5:00 pm.

