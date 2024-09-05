Saltiban Smacks Home Run to Spur Threshers' Victory

CLEARWATER, FL - Devin Saltiban knocked a homer and a double in his first two at-bats, scoring three runs for the Clearwater Threshers (62-62, 19-39) in a 6-5 victory over the St. Lucie Mets (44-82, 22-38) in eight innings on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look for another victory when they return home for the third game of the series on Friday.

Saltiban started the scoring with a solo home run in the first off Mets starter Joel Díaz to give the Threshers an early lead. After a one-out walk was eliminated on a pickoff throw to second, Saltiban struck again with a two-out double, his second extra-base hit of the night. He scored on a line drive single by Eduardo Tait that doubled the Threshers lead to 2-0.

Three errors in the top of the fifth inning allowed the Mets to score four runs to take a two-run lead of their own at 4-2. Avery Owusu-Asiedu drew a walk off Mets reliever Hunter Hodges to lead off the home half of the frame. Dante Nori reached on a bunt single that moved Owusu-Asiedu to second. Saltiban loaded the bases on a walk before Joel Dragoo and Kodey Shojinaga brought runs home on bases-loaded walks to tie the game. After Joseph Yabbour replaced Hodges, Brady Day gave the Threshers the lead back on a two-run single.

St. Lucie got a run back in the seventh to cut the deficit to one run. The Threshers had a man on third with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning before rain descended on BayCare Ballpark, sending the game into a delay for the third-straight night. After a short delay, the game was called in eight innings, with the Threshers taking a 6-5 victory.

Danyony Pulido (2-1) allowed four unearned runs on two hits with one walk and five strikeouts in 5.0 innings. Jose Peña walked one and allowed one hit in 1.0 shutout inning. Saul Teran allowed one run, hit, walk, and strikeout in 1.0 inning. Titan Hayes allowed one walk in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save.

Saltiban now holds sole possession of third place on the FSL home run list in 2024...He has 22 multi-hit games this season...Dragoo became the first member of the Phillies 2024 draft class to reach 10 RBIs in his career...Hayes recorded his first career save...Day set a new career-high with two RBIs...All of St. Lucie's runs were unearned...The Threshers continue their final homestand of the 2024 regular season against the St. Lucie Mets on Friday, September 6...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

