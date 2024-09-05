Dunedin Takes Game One in Extras; Game Two Suspended

TAMPA, FL - After the Blue Jays took a come from behind, 5-3 win over Tampa in game one of a doubleheader, the second game was suspended due to rain with Dunedin leading 2-0 in the first inning on Thursday night at Steinbrenner Field.

Game two will be resumed on Friday, September 6 as part of a doubleheader, beginning at 4pm.

Following rainouts on Tuesday and Wednesday, the first game of the scheduled twin bill marked the series opener between the Blue Jays and Tarpons.

Dunedin knocked off the rust early, as Sean Keys lined a first inning RBI double to put the Blue Jays ahead 1-0.

Adam Macko, making his third rehab appearance from AA New Hampshire, stole the show in the middle innings. The lefty allowed just two base runners (one hit, one walk) in four innings, racking up seven strikeouts.

Tampa jumped on Macko's exit in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Josue Gonzalez lined a solo home run to left field to tie the game at one.

The Tarpons claimed their first lead of the contest in the bottom of the sixth. After a walk and stolen base from Willy Montero, Hans Montero (no relation) put Tampa ahead 2-1 with an RBI single.

After the first two batters of the top of the seventh inning were retired for the Blue Jays, Nick Mitchell represented Dunedin's last chance. He made the most of it, cracking a line-drive homer to right center field, knotting the game at two.

Neither team scored their automatic runner in the eighth inning, but Dunedin restarted the action in the ninth. Carter Cunningham put the Jays back in the drivers' seat with a sacrifice fly.

Then, with two-outs and Brock Tibbitts on second base, JR Freethy popped a fly ball to left field. In pursuit of the ball, left fielder Tyler Wilson cramped up and stumbled to the ground, which allowed Freethy to circle the bases for a two-run, inside the park homer to make it 5-2 Dunedin.

Yondrei Rojas allowed the Tarpons automatic runner to score in the bottom of the ninth, put prevented further damage to finish the win.

In game two, the Blue Jays scored twice on an error in the top of the first to open a 2-0 advantage. The game was halted in the bottom of the inning due to lightning and rain followed shortly after.

The game will resume with no outs and a runner on second in the bottom of the first inning on Friday. Fans can listen to the Dunedin broadcast for free online, at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

