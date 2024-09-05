Daytona And Bradenton Washed Out On Thursday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Thursday night's contest between the Daytona Tortugas and the Bradenton Marauders has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader of two seven-inning games on Friday, September 6. The first game will start at 5:00 p.m. with the second contest to begin approximately 40 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

Fans with tickets to Thursday's game may redeem them for tickets to any remaining game this weekend. Tickets may be exchanged in-person at the Tortugas box office or by calling 386-257-3172 during regular business hours.

Tomorrow will be our final Fireworks Friday of the season with the night skies lighting up after the game. Plus, it will be College Night for Bethune-Cookman students with free pizza and beer (21+) in the Budweiser Bullpen for two hours for just $11 for all BCU students. Gates will open at 4:00 with first pitch of game one to follow at 5:00 p.m. Pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network and MiLB.tv/Bally Live with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin at 4:50 p.m.

