Tarpons Drop Opener In Extras, Suspend Nightcap Due To Weather

September 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons' Bryce Warrecker in action

(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (30-28) dropped Game One of their doubleheader against the Dunedin Blue Jays (31-29) before the nightcap was rained out. The Blue Jays struck first in the first, and then the game was scoreless until Tampa scored in the fifth and the sixth to take the lead. With the Blue Jays down to their last out, Nick Mitchell hit a game-tying homer before Dunedin won the game in extras, 5-3.

After a shaky first inning, RHP Bryce Warrecker (4.2IP, 1H, 1ER, 6BB, 1K) pitched well into the fifth. He relied primarily on his fastball, throwing it for 45% of his total pitch usage. Despite getting no whiffs on the heater, Warrecker held the Blue Jays to an average exit velocity of 82.6 MPH on the pitch.

Arjun Nimmala walked with one away in the first, and after moving to second on a groundout, he came around to score on a double to right field off the bat of Sean Keys. Following the double, Eddie Micheletti and Carter Cunningham walked to load the bases; however, Warrecker was able to get Yhonagle Aponte to fly out to the warning track, keeping the deficit at one.

C Josue Gonzalez put Tampa on the board and tied the game with a solo home run with two away in the fifth. Gonzalez's third long ball of the year left his bat at 106.4 MPH.

CF Willy Montero drew a free pass to start the sixth and moved into scoring position when he stole second base. W. Montero advanced another ninety feet on a deep fly to center and then 3B Hans Montero dropped a single into shallow left field. The drawn-in infield allowed the pop-up to find grass and bring home W. Montero for the lead.

With two away in the seventh, Dunedin tied the game courtesy of a solo homer just over the right-center field wall off the bat of Nick Mitchell.

After both teams went scoreless in the eighth, Braden Barry pinch ran at second base as the ghost runner in the ninth. He stole third base, and then Brock Tibbitts walked. Carter Cunningham put Dunedin on top with a SAC-fly to center field. JR Freethy lifted a fly ball to left field. LF Tyler Wilson fell down and Freethy rounded the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

With DH Dillon Lewis starting the bottom of the ninth on second, Delossantos blooped a double into shallow center, scoring Lewis. That was all Tampa was able to muster in the ninth as they dropped Game One, 5-3.

Game Two started briefly before lightning and rain stopped play in the bottom of the first. The Tarpons will have a doubleheader against the Blue Jays tomorrow starting at 4:00 PM. The first game will be the completion of the suspended game on 9/5. The two teams will play another seven-inning game following the completion of Game One.

