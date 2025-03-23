Dunedin Blue Jays Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule and Daily Specials

March 23, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays, Class-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have announced their promotional schedule and daily specials for the 2025 season at TD Ballpark.

Each day of the week throughout the season features a promotional offer to make the night at the park fun and affordable for everyone.

Tuesdays are TD Tuesday at TD Ballpark. Fans can visit select TD Bank locations at 2689 Gulf to Bay Blvd. in Clearwater, 28100 US Hwy. 19 N. in Clearwater, and 40916 US Hwy. 19 N. in Tarpon Springs to receive a voucher for a free ticket and free popcorn to enjoy at the game.

Wednesdays will bring $2 Wednesday, where fans can enjoy $2 tickets, $2 hot dogs, $2 sodas, $2 12oz beers, and $2 peanuts, making it an affordable outing for all.

On Thursday, the Blue Jays will host College Night, offering $5 tickets to active college students who display their college ID at the BayCare Box Office, along with $5 well drinks, and $4 16oz beers.

Fridays will be Local Friday at the ballpark, where fans can enjoy special perks by supporting downtown Dunedin businesses. Each week, guests who present a receipt at the BayCare Box Office from any downtown merchant dated within the week of the game will receive a buy-one, get-one-free ticket offer. Plus, a select craft beer from a local brewery will be available for purchase at the game for 50% off.

Saturdays will be dedicated to Jr. Jays Saturday, offering fun for the whole family, including $2 hot dogs and a chance for kids to run the bases after the game.

Finally, Sundays will be celebrated as Sunday Funday, which includes a pregame catch on the field, and $2 mimosas for fans to enjoy during the game.

Additionally, the Dunedin Blue Jays are excited to unveil a fresh lineup of gameday promotions across their 66 home games at TD Ballpark this season.

Opening Night is set for Friday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m., as the D-Jays take the field for the first time in 2025, followed by a postgame fireworks show.

The month of April continues with Education Day on Thursday, April 17, at 11:00 a.m., offering local schools the opportunity to take a field trip to the ballpark and watch the future stars of Toronto courtesy of TD Bank.

On Saturday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m., basketball and baseball collide for Hoops and Homers Night, featuring a Dunedin Blue Jays basketball jersey giveaway, and basketball-themed promotions and activities throughout the evening.

May kicks off with Fishing Night on Saturday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m., presented by Pisces Sushi & Global Bistro. Fans will enjoy fishing-themed raffles, prizes, and a dry bag giveaway.

On Saturday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m., the D-Jays will celebrate Area 373 Night, an alien-themed evening paying homage to the ballpark's address at 373 Douglas Ave. The night will feature out-of-this-world promotions, capped by a postgame fireworks show. Dunedin Blue Jays players will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be available for auction after the game.

The excitement continues with Girls Night Out on Friday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., featuring a belt bag giveaway, wine-tasting event, and appearances by women-owned businesses with activities for girls and women of all ages.

The following night, Saturday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m., the ballpark will host Little League Night and Splash Day, where kids wearing their Little League jerseys can attend for free. Fans can also enjoy water slides, water gun fights, and a special appearance from the Dunedin Fire Department and their fire hose, providing a splash to fans on the concourse.

Pride Night, presented by TD Bank, will take place on Friday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m. The night will feature a reversible bucket hat giveaway, a fireworks show, and a celebration of Dunedin's LGBTQ+ community to kick off the City of Dunedin's Pride Week.

The month concludes with Country Night on Saturday, May 31, at 6:30 p.m., featuring a cowboy hat giveaway, a mechanical bull appearance, and live pregame country music performances.

June opens up with Fright Night on Friday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m., a spooky, Halloween-themed event complete with tricks, treats, and a costume contest.

On Saturday, June 14, the Blue Jays will host Play Ball Weekend, offering a youth baseball clinic during the day, where participants will receive a free ticket to the 6:30 p.m. game that night. More information on the clinic, including registration information will be available at a later date.

That same night, the team will celebrate Celtic Night, presented by Coastal Flooring America, with a T-shirt giveaway, Highland games, bagpipe performances, and more.

Father's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 15, with a trucker hat giveaway and a pregame opportunity for families to play catch on the field.

On Saturday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m., the team will celebrate D-Jays' birthday with a Joey Votto bobblehead giveaway, postgame fireworks, and appearances by D-Jays local mascot friends.

The holiday festivities continue on Wednesday, July 3, with an independence day celebration to kick off Fourth of July celebrations, with fireworks and specialty jerseys worn on the field.

July also features Beach Night on Saturday, July 19, sponsored by Frenchy's, with a pregame concert and Hawaiian shirt giveaway.

From July 22-24, young athletes can participate in the Dunedin Blue Jays' annual three-day baseball camp, where they will have the opportunity to train with Blue Jays players and coaches. Additional details, including sign-up information, will be shared at a later time.

As the school year approaches, the D-Jays will host Back to Hogwarts Night on Saturday, August 9, a back-to-school and Harry Potter-themed event. The night will feature a Harry Potter cooler bag giveaway in each house color from Gryffindor to Hufflepuff, magical promotions, and activities, with specialty jerseys worn by the players on the field and available at auction.

The regular season home schedule concludes with Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, August 30, sponsored by TD Bank. Fans can enjoy a final fireworks show and a night dedicated to celebrating their support throughout the season.

Single game tickets, ticket packages, and group packages are now available.

To stay up to date with any changes to the game schedule, the promotional schedule, and ticket on sale dates, follow @dunedinbluejays on social media and check dunedinbluejays.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from March 23, 2025

Dunedin Blue Jays Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule and Daily Specials - Dunedin Blue Jays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.