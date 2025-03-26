Mighty Mussels Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels have announced their 2025 promotional schedule - highlighted by Grand Slam Saturdays, fireworks, post-game concerts, theme nights, and specialty jerseys.

The 2025 season opens on the road on April 4 in Palm Beach, with the teams' home opener set for April 8 against the Tampa Tarpons at 7:05.

The team will run weekly recurring promotions, with the Grand Slam Saturdays featuring a rotation of character appearances, premium giveaways and post-game concerts.

The weekly promotions are as follows:

Tuesday - "Turn 2's Day" featuring 2-for-1 beers, hotdogs, and sodas.

Wednesday - "Ballpark Bingo" featuring baseball themed bingo cards and prizes. Presented by Ambetter Health.

Thursday - "Mussel Up for the Community Night's" will spotlight community focused industries throughout the season. The Mussels are running a nomination platform on their website where community members can nominate an individual or organization to be recognized before the game and receive a $500 donation from the Mussel Up For SWFL Foundation.

Highlighted groups include:

- First Responders April 10

- Healthcare Workers April 17

- Veterans May 1

- Small Businesses May 8

- Non-Profits May 29

- Agriculture June 5

- Youth Sports June 19

- Transportation Aug. 7

- Educators Aug. 21

- Environmental Groups Sept. 4

Friday - Post-Game Fireworks every Friday home game.

Saturday - "Grand Slam Saturdays" a rotation of character appearances, post-game concerts or a premium giveaway. Grand Slam Saturdays kicks off with a Bluey and Bingo appearance on April 12. Other featured events include:

- April 19 Pre-Game Easter Egg Hunt.

- May 10 "A Man in the Mirror, the Ultimate Michael Jackson tribute band".

- June 7 Nashville recording artist Kelsey Hickman returns for her second concert at Hammond Stadium.

- June 21 Blink 180-Deux (Blink 182 Cover Band) will perform a postgame concert.

- July 5 Mussels patriotic bucket hat to the first 500 fans presented by Frantz EyeCare.

- July 19 Walker Jenkins bobblehead giveaway presented by Conditioned Air.

- July 26 is Miracle Night, where the Mussels will honor their heritage with throwback Miracle jerseys and special appearances by former Miracle players.

- Aug. 2 features a Mussels 30oz Tumbler presented by Gerber Collision.

- Sept. 6 Mussels Tank Top giveaway presented by Busch Light.

Sunday - Kids' Day at the ballpark featuring FREE tickets for all kids 12 and under, pre-game catch on the field and post-game run the bases, presented by Forza Education.

The Mussels will also host three All You Can Eat Brunches on Sunday April 13, May 11, and June 8.

Other dates on the schedule include Islands Night on May 7, the Oatmilkers Jersey night on June 5, Christmas in July on July 25, and Back to School Night on Aug. 1.

