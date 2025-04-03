Mighty Mussels Baseball Network to Broadcast 105 Games, Team Announces Changes to Broadcast Booth

April 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels have unveiled their 2025 broadcast schedule, with coverage for 105 of the teams 132 regular season games.

The Mighty Mussels Baseball Network will provide video streams for all 66 home games, while simulcasting with the traditional free audio stream. Fans can sign up for the MLB.TV video subscription and set the Minnesota Twins as their favorite team to get access to the Mussels video streams. Games are also streamed for free in the Bally Sports Live app on compatible mobile devices.

The network will be providing audio-only coverage for the following 39 road games: April 4-6 in Palm Beach... April 22-27 in Clearwater... May 23-25 in Lakeland... June 10-15 in Dunedin... July 1-3 in Bradenton... July 8-13 in Clearwater... July 22-24 in Lakeland... July 29-31 in Bradenton... and Aug. 26-21 in Dunedin.

The Mussels broadcast crew will feature familiar voices in new roles. John Vittas, the voice of the Mussels for the past four seasons, accepted a position with the Minnesota Twins radio team and has moved up to the Major Leagues. Vittas will host pre-and-post game shows on the Treasure Island Baseball Network and assist with engineering duties from their studio in the Twin Cities. Prior to joining the Mussels in 2021, Vittas had stops with MLB Network, the Tampa Bay Rays, and Port Charlotte Stone Crabs.

Andrew Pawling was named the new Media Relations and Broadcast Manager for the Mussels after serving as the team's broadcast assistant in 2024. Pawling began his broadcast career at Florida Southern College where he received his bachelors in 2021. He then broadcasted for the Florida Collegiate Summer League as the voice of the Sanford River Rats and was named the leagues Outstanding Young Professional in Communications. Pawling went on to call games for Millersville University as a graduate assistant in the sports information office, receiving his master's degree in 2023.

He will be on air for all 105 broadcasts this season after calling 65 games for the Mussels in 2024.

Pawling will be joined by Patterson Fallis in the broadcast booth. Fallis enters his third year in the Twins organization. He interned with the Twins radio department in 2023 and joined the Mussels in 2024 as the teams production assistant. He now transitions to the broadcast assistant role, where he will call 60-70 games this season, covering the majority of home broadcasts and select road games. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri in 2021.

This is the second year of video streams for the Mussels, and it comes with a major production change behind the scenes. The teams broadcast department will be producing the games in-house this season after working with a remote production company last season. Video Production Coordinator Benjamin Catapane will lead the production staff. Catapane enters his fourth season with the Mussels.

The Mussels' season kicks off on April 4 at Palm Beach at 6:30 p.m. with the teams' home opener set for April 8 against the Tampa Tarpons at 7:05 p.m.

