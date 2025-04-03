Jupiter Hammerheads Announce Opening Day for the 2025 FSL Season Roster

April 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads have announced their Opening Day roster for the 2025 Florida State League season led by first year manager Nick Weisheipl and his coaching staff.

The Hammerheads feature a lot of star power coming from the recent MLB drafts, trade acquisitions, and international signings. The most notable addition to the roster is 17-year-old Andrew Salas, the top international signing from 2025 by the Miami Marlins. The younger brother of Jose and Ethan (both professional baseball players in the Twins and Padres organizations respectively), Salas is a switch-hitting infielder that made his first professional appearance in the Spring Breakout game on March 14th during Spring Training. He is expected to be the youngest player in full season baseball.

PJ Morlando and Carter Johnson, the first two picks by Miami in last year's draft, return to the Hammerheads after making their professional debuts last July. Coming from the Jesus Luzardo trade with Philadelphia in December, Starlyn Caba will make his Marlins organization debut. Outfielder Dillon Head, who was acquired last May in the Luis Arraez deal with San Diego, returns to Jupiter after limited action before a season-ending injury. Head enters 2025 as the #7 prospect in the Marlins system according to MLB Pipeline.

22 players on this year's roster took the field for Jupiter in 2024 with 10 other players set to make their Hammerheads debut in 2025. Ian Lewis is set to return to Jupiter after missing all of 2024 being on the restricted list. Lewis hasn't played in a game since 2023.

Other notable standouts to the roster include Keyner Benitez, the youngest pitcher on the staff at 18-years-old, who is going into his second season with Jupiter looking for his first win stateside. 19-year-old Andres Valor joins the outfielders after spending all of 2024 with the FCL Marlins, who lost in the FCL Semifinals to the FCL Tigers in extra innings. Valor stole 35 bases last year and was only caught four times for the FCL Marlins who led the complex leagues with 208 stolen bases in just 54 regular season games.

According to MLB Pipeline, the Hammerheads feature nine players ranked in the Marlins' Top 30 Prospect List led by Caba, who is ranked #2 behind former Hammerhead Thomas White. Jupiter is set to have seven teenagers on the Opening Day roster in Morlando, Johnson, Caba, Salas, Benitez, Valor, Liomar Martinez. In addition, seven players will be 20 years old on Opening Day, making Jupiter one of the youngest rosters in full season baseball.

Morlando and Aiden May will begin the season on the injured list, with May on the 60-Day IL delaying his professional debut.

The Jupiter Hammerheads finished 65-65 in 2024 and missed the playoffs by one game in the first half of the season after winning their first Florida State League championship in 2023.

Here is the full list of the Jupiter Hammerheads roster:

Pitchers: Keyner Benitez, Nick Brink, Walin Castillo, Chase Centala, Juan De La Cruz, Eliazar Dishmey, Jake Faherty, Jose Fernandez, Luke Lashutka, Nick Maldonado, Liomar Martinez, Aiden May, Julio Mendez, Jean Reyes, Juan Reynoso, Elian Serrata, Riskiel Tineo, and Kevin Vaupel

Catchers: Victor Ortega and Carlos Sanchez

Infielders: Starlyn Caba, Julio Henriquez, Jesus Hernandez, Carter Johnson, Ian Lewis, Abrahan Ramirez, and Andrew Salas

Outfielders: Dillon Head, Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, Yeral Martinez, Micah McDowell, PJ Morlando, and Andres Valor

Jupiter opens the 2025 season on Friday, April 4th at 6:10 p.m. visiting divisional foe St. Lucie. The Hammerheads have their home opener on Tuesday, April 8th at 6:30 p.m. when they welcome the Dunedin Blue Jays. Be sure to follow the Jupiter Hammerheads all season long on social media, the MiLB App, and Bally Sports Live. Click here to purchase tickets.

