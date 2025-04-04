Mussels Fall 8-2 On Opening Night Against Defending Champion Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. - The Mighty Mussels opened their 2025 season with an 8-2 loss against the reigning Florida State League Champion Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Cardinals (1-0) are coming off their best season in franchise history following an 83-47 record in 2024. Mussels' (0-1) starter Eli Jones (0-1) retired seven of the first eight batters he faced before Palm Beach opened the scoring in the third. Jonathan Mejia drove in the season's first run with a triple to center, plating Anyelo Encarnacion. Won Bin Cho followed with a single to make it 2-0 Cardinals.

Jones pitched admirably in his professional debut, tossing 4.1 innings while allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits. He recorded his first career strikeout on his hardest pitch of the night, a 95.8 mph fastball.

After two quick outs opened the top of the fourth inning, Daniel Pena singled the other way to put a runner on first. Kevin Maitan followed with an infield single to set up first and second. Jefferson Valladares then put Fort Myers on the board with an opposite field single, plating Pena and making it a 2-1 game. The Cardinals responded in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double from Christian Martin to make it 3-1.

In the fifth, Palm Beach took advantage of the lone Mussels' error of the game and tacked on another run on a single from Jose Suarez to make it 4-1.

In the seventh, Dameury Pena was hit by a pitch to open the frame. He then stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on another wild pitch to make it 5-2.

Palm Beach once again responded in the bottom of the inning, getting a run on a pinch hit single from Luis Pino and extending their lead 5-2. The Cardinals put the game out of reach in the eighth when Palm Beach connected on four consecutive two-out extra-base hits, making it 8-2.

Former Mussel Aaron Holiday (1-0) earned the win against his old club after throwing 1.1 innings of relief.

Byron Chourio reached in four of his five plate appearances out of the leadoff spot, drawing three walks and connecting on an opposite field single.

The Mussels return to action on Saturday, April 5, at 6 p.m. for game two of their series against the Cardinals. Twins No. 13 prospect Dasan Hill makes his pro-debut for the Mussels, opposite Jasan Savacool of the Cardinals. Coverage begins at 5:40 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

