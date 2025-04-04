All-Around Effort Surges Bradenton Past Daytona in 6-2 Opening Day Victory

April 4, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Early offense and stout pitching paced the Bradenton Marauders to a 6-2 Opening Day win over the Daytona Tortugas on Friday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

In his professional debut, 2024 first-round pick Konnor Griffin collected two hits and stole two bases. Both knocks recorded exit velocities of 104 mph and 111 mph off the bat respectively.

Marauders starter Clevari Tejada tossed four strong innings of one-run ball while fanning four Daytona hitters. Relivers Greiber Mendez (1-0) and Inmer Lobo covered the game's final six frames without allowing a run.

Leading off the top of the first inning, Griffin jumped on the first pitch of the night and lined a sharp single to left for his first hit as a professional. After a ground out and stolen base moved him to third, Will Taylor belted a ringing double off the bottom of the wall in left center to score Griffin and push the Marauders to a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third, Griffin led off with another blistering single to left and promptly stole second. After Taylor reached on a bunt single to place runners at the corners, Yordany De Los Santos cracked a double off the top of the wall in right center to score two and extend the lead to 3-0.

Despite Daytona's two-run fourth that cut the lead to to 3-2, Bradenton rallied again in the top of the sixth when De Los Santos walked, and Axiel Plaz singled to open the frame.

Later in the inning, a flyout advanced De Los Santos to third. The next hitter was Andrew Patrick, who rolled a slow grounder to second that scored the run and gave Bradenton their two-run lead back. During the play, Patrick reached on an errant pickup.

Joel Mendez followed with a walk to load the bases. New Tortugas reliever Nelfri Payano then sent his first pitch of the game to the back stop, allowing Plaz to score and make it 5-2.

Still leading by three in the top of the seventh, De Los Santos walked and Plaz was hit by a pitch to place runners at first and second with one out.

With Eddy Rodriguez at the plate, De Los Santos and Plaz both took off on the first pitch, drawing a wild throw to second by Daytona catcher Alfredo Duno. As the ball rolled into center, De Los Santos scored, capping scoring at 6-2.

Throughout the game, the Marauders took advantage of two errors, seven walks, and two hit batters by Daytona.

With the win, Bradenton moves to 1-0 while Daytona falls to 0-1. The victory marked their first in a season opener since 2023 when they beat the Clearwater Threshers 1-0.

The Marauders return to the diamond tomorrow for game two of their three-game series versus the Tortugas. RHP Carlos Castillo (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the ball for Bradenton against Daytona's Ty Floyd (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Coverage begins at 6:15 with first pitch slated for 6:35 on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

