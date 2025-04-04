Diaz Dazzles, But Daytona Drops Opener in Front of 3,301

April 4, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Right-hander Victor Diaz struck out five in his pro debut and the Daytona Tortugas struck out 14 batters as a team, but the Bradenton Marauders took the lead tight awayand never looked back as the Tortugas fell 6-2 in front of 3,301 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Opening Night.

Bradenton (1-0) saw three pitchers allow just four hits as Daytona (0-1) couldn't string together enough offense in front of the largest crowd at Jackie Robinson Ballpark since 2022.

Bradenton took the lead right away against Daytona starter David Lorduy. Konner Griffin singled on the first pitch of the game, moved to second on a groundout, stole third, then scored on a double by Will Taylor.

After a scoreless second, the Marauders grew the lead in the third. Griffin led off with a single, stole second, then went to third on Taylor's bunt hit. Yordany De Los Santos then roped a double off the top of the wall in right-center, scoring both runners to make it 3-0, Bradenton.

Marauders starter Clevari Tejada spun three scoreless frames, but the Tortugas rallied in the fourth. With one out, Sammy Stafura walked, then went to third on a booming double from Alfredo Duno. Carlos Sanchez walked to load the bases for Esmith Pineda. Pineda then chopped a ground ball to third that scored Stafura. De Los Santos forced Duno at third, but his throw to first was wild, allowing Sanchez to motor home for first to score a second run, closing the gap to 3-2.

On the mound, Diaz took the hill in the fourth and the Orlando native shined his professional debut. He struck out his first four batters and five of six over the fifth and sixth frames.

In the seventh, though, he ran into trouble, issuing a leadoff walk and surrendering a single. After a flyout, an error scored a run before another walk ended his night, leaving behind the bases loaded with one out.

Trailing by two runs, Nelfri Payano entered and threw a wild pitch to bring home a second run, but struck out the next two batters with the bases loaded to end the inning. The Marauders had regained a three-run lead, though, going in front 5-2.

Daytona's last major opportunity came in the bottom of the seventh, when an error, walk, and infield single loaded the bases with two outs. However, a soft lineout ended the threat.

An inning later, A walk, hit batter, and error brought in another run as the Marauders grew their advantage in the eighth despite not recording a hit. Now trailing 6-2, Daytona notched three runners in the final two innings, but drew no closer in a season-opening setback.

Daytona will look to bounce back on Saturday in the middle game of the series. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for a pregame concert, as well as an Elly De La Cruz bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. On the field, 2023 first-round draft pick RHP Ty Floyd will make his professional debut for the Tortugas opposite Bradenton RHP Carlos Castillo.

Florida State League Stories from April 4, 2025

