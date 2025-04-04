Tampa Tarpons' 2025 Season Is Presented by BayCare

TAMPA Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons are thrilled to kick off the 2025 Season Presented by BayCare in their new temporary home, "The Tank"! While the Rays take over the main stadium, the Tarpons will call the side field at GMS Field-nicknamed "The Tank"-home for the season. Despite the change in scenery, the Tarpons return numerous fan and family-friendly ticket offers, promotions, and clubs.

The Tarpons will offer $2.00 tickets on Tuesdays, and $5.00 tickets for Wednesday through Sunday games at "The Tank", which can be purchased online.

Additionally, the team will take the field at the main stadium for three games on May 17th, July 4th, and August 30th, including an Independence Day Celebration on July 4th and Fan Appreciation Night on August 30th. The Tarpons are offering a 3-Game Stadium Plan which is available online.

Home is where the fans are, and King Ripple's Kids Club Presented by BayCare Kids and the Silver Kings Club Presented by BayCare are both great ways to become part of the Tarpons family and share your love of baseball with other fans. King Ripple's Kids Club (for fans 12 and under) and the Silver Kings Club (for fans 55 and older) are both FREE to join via the Tarpons' website. Kids Club members receive a ticket to every Friday home game (excluding July 4), while Silver Kings members get a ticket to every Wednesday game in 2025. Both clubs come with great perks, including a free T-shirt and the chance to win exciting raffle prizes during the season!

For die-hard Tarpons fans who don't want to miss a moment of the action, 2025 Season Tickets are now on sale! Season ticket holders receive exclusive benefits, including a team store discount, a Team Meet & Greet, a limited-edition Tarpons mug and seat cushion, and a VIP card granting access to any Tarpons away game. The Tarpons' 2025 Summer Camp will be a three-day camp which runs June 25th - 28th for all kids between the ages of 6 and 12. Campers will "train like the pros" and sharpen their skills with hands on coaching from Tarpons' players, coaches, and staff.

