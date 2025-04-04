Herring, Sanchez Shine; Tarpons Win Opening Night At "the Tank"

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (1-0) defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers (0-1) on Opening Night at "The Tank", 2-1. Tampa's pitching powered the home team to victory, striking out a combined ten Flying Tigers while allowing just a single run. CF Brian Sanchez collected three hits on the night, including the game-deciding RBI-single in the bottom of the fifth inning.

LHP Griffin Herring (1-0) was masterful in his Tarpons debut, tossing five plus scoreless frames en route to his first professional victory. The southpaw struck out seven Flying Tigers, while surrendering only four total hits.

The Tarpons first run of the 2025 season came in the bottom of the second inning as 1B Josue Gonzalez reached on a fielding error to shortstop, scoring RF Tyler Wilson. Wilson had a productive night at the plate, reaching base in all four at-bats with a pair of singles and a pair of walks.

Tampa struck again in the bottom of the fifth to go take a 2-0 lead. SS Roderick Arias drew a full-count walk, and PH Juan Matheus lined a single to left field to put runners on first and second base. After fouling off the first pitch from RHP Blair Calvo, CF Brian Sanchez drove in the Tarpons' second run with a chopper up the middle.

Manager Aaron Bossi called for RHP Sean Hermann to relieve Herring in the top of the sixth. Hermann, who spent the majority of 2023 with the Tampa Tarpons, missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The Plant City native was solid in his return to the mound, allowing just one run over two plus innings.

Lakeland was able to scratch one run across the board in the top of the eighth off Hermann. Jackson Strong led off the eighth inning with a walk, stole second, but was caught stealing third. Patrick Lee drew a free pass next and moved into scoring position by stealing second base. Samuel Gil plated Lee with a ground-rule double to deep left field. Hermann hunkered down, striking out the next two batters to get out of the jam and keep the lead alive.

RHP Brady Kirtner was tasked with closing the door and did just that, finishing off the Flying Tigers with a pair of groundouts and a strike out.

The Tarpons will be back in action tomorrow afternoon against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, with first pitch scheduled for 3:00 PM. LHP Tanner Bauman is projected to make his first career Single-A start for Tampa.

