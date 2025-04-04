Hammerheads Blank Mets 4-0 on Opening Night

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads shut out the St. Lucie Mets 4-0 on Opening Night at Clover Park on Friday.

The Hammerheads scored single runs in the first, fourth, sixth and seventh innings. They produced just six singles and one sac fly to find enough offense for the win.

The Mets also were limited to six hits. Jeremy Rodriguez went 2 for 4 in his full season debut. First baseman Trace Willhoite hit a double in his lone at-bat. It was the only extra base hit for either team.

The Hammerheads used four combined pitchers for the shutout. Starter Nick Brink pitched 4.1 innings and scattered four hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out two. Chase Centala pitched 1.2 perfect innings to get the win.

Kevin Vaupel and Jean Reyes combined to walk five Mets over the final three innings but managed to escape jams to preserve the shutout.

Mets starter Nate Dohm took the loss in his pro debut. The third rounder from Mississippi State allowed two runs on four hits over 4.1 innings.

Reliever Irving Cota looked sharp, giving up one unearned run over 2.2 innings. Chander Marsh pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning on six pitches.

The Hammerheads scored the season's first run on a two-out RBI single by Carter Johnson in the first inning.

Andres Valor scored from third base on a wild pitch in the fourth inning to make it 2-0.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart made it 3-0 with a two-out RBI single in the sixth.

Johnson produced the game's final run on a sac fly in the seventh.

Mets outfielder Drew Gilbert (hamstring) went 1 for 5 from the leadoff spot in a minor league rehab assignment.

The Mets (0-1) and Hammerheads (1-0) play game 2 of their three-game series at Clover Park on Saturday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. As part of Donate Life Night the Mets will wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off to raise funds for Logan's UnparALLeled Legacy. Fans can bid on the autographed game-worn jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction. The postgame fireworks show has been canceled due to dry conditions.

