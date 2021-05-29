Munguia Gets Call to Join Nicaraguan National Team

Eugene Emeralds outfielder Ismael Munguia has been called up to the Nicaraguan National Team to prepare for the upcoming Olympic Qualifying Tournament which begins in mid-June in Florida.

Munguia is the second Emerald this week to depart the team to join their respective national team after Diego Rincones was selected to join the Venezuelan National Team.

Munguia leaves the Emeralds as the team's current RBI leader (14) while hitting .299 with three doubles, one triple and one home run.

Nicaragua is currently positioned in Group A of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WSBC) Qualifier being held in Florida. Group A includes #2 USA, #10 Dominican Republic, #11 Puerto Rico, and #15 Nicaragua while Group B includes #8 Cuba, #9 Venezuela, #13 Canada and #15 Colombia.

Munguia exited the Emerald Valley in style by coming through with the game-winning RBI on Thursday night to give the Emeralds a walk-off win in what was his last at-bat with the Emeralds.

Per OlymbicBaseball.WSBC.org, the format will include, "eight nations competing over sixteen games for a place in the six-team Tokyo Olympic Baseball event. After group play concludes, the top two finishers from each group will advance to the Super Round, where they will each play two games. Head-to-head contests among these teams from the opening round will carry over into the Super Round standings."

"The team that posts the best Super Round record will be declared the winner and become the fifth National Team to advance to the Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament, joining world #1 Japan, #3 Korea, #5 Mexico and #18 Israel. The second-place and third-place teams will quality for the WBSC Baseball Final Qualifier."

