Ems Lose 7-1 as Spokane Ties the Series

EUGENE, OR - The Spokane Indians (8-14) took an early 2 run lead and maintained it for a 7-1 win against the Eugene Emeralds (14-8) at PK Park on Friday night.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Chris McMahon (2-0, 4.18 ERA): 6.0 IP | 5 H | 1 R | 1 ER | 0 BB | 7 K

Losing Pitcher: Nick Avila (1-3, 6.75 ERA): 4.2 IP | 9 H | 4 R | 4 ER | 1 BB | 0 K

Save: N/A

HR(s): Decolati (SPO): 4th Labour (SPO): 3rd

HOW IT HAPPENED: Eugene and Spokane continued their back and forth series one night after a walk-off win for the Ems. Eugene could've taken sole possession of first place in the High-A West with a win, but those hopes were dashed after a 5-hit 1-run effort.

For the third straight game, the Indians took an early lead off a Michael Toglia triple that scored Willie MacIver before Hunter Stovall drove Toglia in on a ground out that made the score 2-0. The Emeralds lone offensive highlight came in the form of a 415-foot bomb that came off of Franklin Labour's bat at 103 mph which cut Eugene's deficit to 1 in the bottom of the 2nd, but that would be Eugene's first and only run scored on the evening.

The Indians would go on to add 2 more runs in the top of the 3rd, adding to their 1 run lead and putting the game out of reach for the Emeralds who wouldn't see a baserunner after the 5th until a Will Wilson walk in the bottom of the 9th.

Niko Decolati then added 3 runs in the 6th with a homer in his second straight game, but with the bases loaded and two outs in the same inning, newcomer Chris Wright who was brought aboard from Low-A San Jose on the 25th, struck John Cresto out to get out of the inning. Wright, a 12th rounder in the 2019 MLB Draft hailing from Bryant University, went on to pitch 2 more innings striking out 7 and walking only 1 in his extremely impressive Emeralds debut.

The Indians 3 run 6th inning would be the last runs of the night as Spokane would go on to win 7-1 on a clear night at PK Park in the fourth game of six game series that continues Saturday at 7:05

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Franklin Labour - RF: Although it was a quiet night at the plate for the Emeralds, Labour had 2 hits on 3 at-bats and scored Eugene's only run of the evening on his 415-foot belt to left center field in the 2nd in addition to a single in the 4th.

Chris Wright - LHP: The new Emerald struck 7 out in his limited first appearance and didn't give up a single run and allowing only a single walk in 2.1 IP.

