Hops Blanked 2-0 at Tri-City on a Franchise-Low Two Hits

PASCO, WASH. - Tri-City right-handers Aaron Hernandez and Dylan King held the Hops to just two hits on Saturday night at Gesa Stadium in a 2-0 win over Hillsboro. It's the 13th time in the Hops' eight seasons they have been held to just two hits (they have ever been no-hit or one-hit).

The great pitching performance by the Dust Devils spoiled an excellent outing by Hops starter Matt Tabor. He allowed six hits and one run over seven innings, with no walks and five strikeouts --- and, remarkably, he never went to three balls in the count. Only five times did he even go to two balls in the count, as he needed just 76 pitches (54 strikes) in becoming the first Hops starter to get through seven innings this year.

Tri-City loaded the bases with none out in the second against Tabor on two singles, a sacrifice bunt and Tabor's own throwing error. Brandon White grounded into a double play to bring home Francisco Del Valle, and then Tabor retired Jose Verrier on a nice play by Hops second baseman Buddy Kennedy and a good pick at first by @Spencer Brickhouse. Incredibly, the entire inning lasted just eight pitches.

The Dust Devils added a run in the eighth off Hops reliever Kai-Wei Lin. Carlos Herrera was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on Del Valle's single, and scored on Kyle Kasser's safety squeeze.

The two runs were plenty for Hernandez and King. Hernandez allowed two hits over five innings, with one walk and five strikeouts. King retired all 12 to face him, including eight strikeouts --- in fact, he struck out the first seven men to face him.

The loss means Hillsboro (10-13) will need to win Sunday to secure their first series win. Tri-City (7-16) will gun for a series split after dropping three of the first four games in the series.

Airtime Sunday afternoon will be 1:15, with first pitch scheduled for 1:30 on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com.

