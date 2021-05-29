Fraze and Co. Freeze 'Sox in Shutout Win

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians used a trio of pitchers to shutout the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) 3-0 on Friday at Ron Tonkin Field, as the C's kept one of the most potent offenses in Minor League Baseball off-balance all night en route to their second consecutive win.

Right-hander Nick Fraze (W, 3-0) set the tone from the moment he took the mound. The Dallas, TX native needed just five pitches to set down the side in order in the opening frame and went on to twirl six scoreless stanzas in which he scattered two hits, walked one and struck out a season-high seven hitters. He has now logged three consecutive quality starts (six or more innings pitched, three earned runs or less) this season.

Vancouver got all the offense they needed in the bottom of the first. Luis De Los Santos led off with a single, stole second, went to third on a fly ball out and scored on a balk after disrupting starter Michael Limoncelli (L, 0-1) by feigning a steal of home. The inning continued with a walk, a base hit and a DJ Neal RBI infield single to make it 2-0.

Ryan Gold put the C's up 3-0 with a solo home run to start the bottom of the sixth for his second big fly of the year. He finished the day two for four.

After Fraze cruised through six stanzas, Brandon Eisert (H, 1) tossed a 1-2-3 seventh and navigated around a lead-off double in the eighth before Justin Maese (S, 2) escaped a two-on, two-out situation in the ninth by striking out Jack Larsen - the league's top hitter - to end the game and secure the second Canadians shutout of 2021.

Vancouver will aim for their third straight win on Saturday. #9 Blue Jays prospect (MLB.com) Adam Kloffenstein returns to the hill for the C's while the AquaSox have named southpaw Brandon Williamson as their starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com

