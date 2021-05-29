Yerzy Goes Yard in Hops 3-2 Win at Tri-City

Andy Yerzy hit a two-run home run, and the Hops' bullpen allowed no runs over 5.1 innings in a 3-2 win at Tri-City on Friday night. Hillsboro has taken three of the first four games in the six-game series.

The series continues on Saturday at Gesa Stadium, with first pitch slated for 6:30 PM. Airtime on Rip City Radio 620 AM and www.RipCityRadio.com will be 6:15.

