Moss Gets First Homer in 5-1 Win

August 17, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies rallied behind a Callan Moss three-run blast in the eighth to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5-1 Saturday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

Callan Moss drove home the nail in the coffin in the top of the eighth. Moss smashed a three-run homer to score Hyungchan Um and Carter Frederick pushing the Fireflies lead to 5-1.

Logan Martin (W, 3-3) worked five scoreless innings as the first arm out the pen for Columbia to hold Myrtle Beach pat until the ninth inning. At that point, Elvis Novas entered and closed out the game with a scoreless final frame.

Columbia took the lead again in the seventh inning. After reliever Mathew Peters walked Carter Frederick and Erick Pena and issued a wild pitch to move the runners to second and third, Jhonny Perdomo dribbled a grounder to short that scored Frederick and moved Pena up to third as the second out of the inning was recorded at first. The play gave Columbia a 2-1 advantage with nine outs remaining for the home team.

The Fireflies jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning for the fourth time this week. Erick Torres started the tilt with a two-bagger down the left field line. Then on a wild pitch and a throwing error, Columbia's center fielder scored on a wild pitch to push Columbia to a 1-0 lead.

Starter Emmanuel Reyes worked three innings, allowing just one run on three hits before Columbia went to Logan Martin and the Fireflies bullpen.

