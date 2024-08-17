Fredericksburg Blanked by Salem

August 17, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Red Sox held FXBG to four hits in a 4-0 shutout win for Salem. The Nats are now 28-19 (63-50), and Salem is 27-20 (61-52).

Neither side could get the bats going to begin the evening. Salem's Matt Duffy gave up just a pair of base hits in five shutout frames as the starter, while Bryan Polanco countered with four shutout innings for Fredericksburg.

Salem finally broke through in the top of the sixth inning, on a RBI single by Marvin Alcantara. Kelvin Diaz then doubled the lead in the top of the seventh with a solo home run, his first blast of the season.

The Nats threatened in the seventh inning when Cristhian Vaquero lined a two-out triple, but was stranded at third base. Salem tacked on a couple more runs in the top of the ninth to make it 4-0, before Nathanael Cruz sent the Freddies down in order in the ninth to wrap up a 4-0 Sox win. Duffy (4-5) picked up the win, and Austin Amaral (4-2) got the loss out of the bullpen.

In the series finale, Brayan Romero (0-0, 4.50) looks to secure a series split for FXBG against Juan Valera (0-0, 0.00) in a 1:35 start.

