Hillcats Take Advantage of Early Mistakes in Win

August 17, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







A disastrous first inning for the Down East Wood Ducks carried the Lynchburg Hillcats to victory in Saturday evening's game, winning 6-4.

With the win, Lynchburg secured themselves a win of the series before the finale on Sunday afternoon. A three extra-base hit by Ryan Cesarini carried Lynchburg as he finished with two doubles and a triple.

Lynchburg erupted in the first inning with a two-out rally. After a Jaison Chourio walk and a Luis Merejo double, Down East would commit a devastating error on a Juan Benjamin pop-up allowing both runners to score. After a walk, Ryan Cesarini would triple for his first professional hit, moving the score to 4-0. Riebock would drive him home with a single, ending the inning up five.

Down East would respond in the third inning as an error would allow a runner to reach before scoring him on a single from Echedry Vargas. Julian Brock would drive him home with a double later in the frame, cutting the score to 5-2.

Five innings of work from Melkis Hernandez would carry the Hillcats to maintain the lead. He would finish the night with his best outing for Lynchburg, racking up four strikeouts on only three hits.

Down East would get a run closer in the sixth off Izaak Martinez as Julian Brock would pick up his third extra base hit of the night. A few batters later, he'd come home on a sacrifice fly from Pablo Guerrero.

Brock would continue his tear through the Hillcats with his fourth extra base hit in the eighth inning. His solo home run carried over the left field wall, cutting the deficit to one.

Lynchburg would pick up a much-needed insurance run in the bottom of the frame as Logun Clark would drive home Chourio on a grounder to short. The Hillcats would turn to Cam Schuelke in the ninth to shut the door and record his first save of the year.

Lynchburg and Down East will play for the final time in history on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium in the conclusion of the series.

