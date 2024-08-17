Mudcats Drop Contest to Shorebirds

SALISBURY, M.D. - The Delmarva Shorebirds overcame an early three-run deficit as they outscored the Carolina Mudcats 9-3 over the final six innings to win 9-3 on Saturday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Carolina (66-45 overall, 25-21 second half) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead scoring all their runs in the third inning. Yophery Rodriguez got the scoring started with a double to right field to bring Reidy Mercado home and give the Mudcats a 1-0 lead.

Later in the frame, Juan Baez singled to score Rodriguez for a 2-0 advantage; the Mudcats capped their scoring on a Luis Castillo sacrifice fly for the 3-0 lead.

That advantage was short lived as Delmarva (43-69 overall, 20-27 second half) came back with a single tally in the fourth to make it 3-1.

However, the damage was self-inflected for the Mudcats in the fifth when the Shorebirds plated four runs thanks to walks, a wild pitch, stolen base and error that aided the cause and when the dust settled, Delmarva had a 5-3 lead.

The Shorebirds added single tallies in the sixth and seventh before a pair of runs in the eighth for the final 9-3 margin.

The Mudcats and Shorebirds conclude their series on Sunday evening with first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. That marks the end of the 12-game road trip for the Mudcats.

Carolina will return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, August 20 as they host the Augusta GreenJackets for a six-game series.

