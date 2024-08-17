Delmarva Wins Third-Straight Over Carolina

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (43-69, 20-27) earned their third-consecutive victory over the Carolina Mudcats (66-45, 25-21) on Saturday, 9-3.

After a scoreless first two innings, the Mudcats grabbed a 3-0 lead on run-producing hits by Yophery Rodriguez and Juan Baez, followed by a sacrifice fly by Luis Castillo.

Delmarva scored their first in the fourth on an RBI single by Braylin Tavera to make it a 3-1 game.

In the fifth, the Shorebirds pulled within one on a bases-loaded walk to Ethan Anderson. Two runs scored moments later on a wild pitch by Harrison Durrow as Austin Overn and Griff O'Ferrall touched home to give Delmarva their first lead of the night at 4-3. One final run scored in the inning on a throwing error on a steal attempt, allowing Anderson to come home, making it 5-3 Delmarva after five.

An inning later, Austin Overn bunted a run home with two outs with Maikol Hernandez crossing the plate to extend the lead to 6-3.

The scoring continued in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Miguel Rodriguez, pushing Delmarva's advantage to 7-3.

The Shorebirds added two final runs in the eighth on run-scoring singles by Anderson and Rodriguez, giving Delmarva their largest advantage of the night at 9-3.

Delmarva's bullpen of Randy Berigüete, Juan Rojas, and Simon Leandro kept the Mudcats off the board in the final half of the game by combing for 5.2 scoreless innings, securing a 9-3 victory over the Mudcats.

Juan Rojas (3-4) earned the win in relief with Harris Durrow (3-4) suffering the loss.

The Shorebirds go for a series win on Sunday evening with Blake Money drawing the start for Delmarva versus Bishop Letson for the Mudcats. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

