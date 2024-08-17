Big 6th Inning Pushes Jackets Past Woodpeckers

August 17, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: JR Ritchie and the bullpen combined for 15 strikeouts, and the offense did just enough to crack through for a 3-1 win over Fayetteville in front of a packed house on Saturday night.

Both sides played the game in their Copa de la Diversion alternate identities, with Augusta becoming the Pavos Salvajes (Wild Turkeys) and Fayetteville the Guerreros (Warriors). It was the 2nd straight Pavos game played against Fayetteville, and the second straight win on the back of JR Ritchie.

Ritchie followed up five no-hit innings last week with another stellar performance, scattering five singles and one run in five innings while striking out a season-high eight. The only blemish came in the 3rd, when Joseph Sullivan reached on a hit by pitch and moved to 2nd on a balk. Sullivan would move to 3rd on a Trevor Austin single, and score the game's first run on a fielder's choice off the bat of Caden Powell. Ritchie did not allow anything further, but left unable to take the win as Augusta was scoreless.

The Pavos Salvajes put a man in scoring position in each of the four innings thrown by Fayetteville starter Luis Rodriguez, but the young righty buckled down in tough moments and held Augusta off the board despite 4 hits and 2 walks. Rodriguez handed the ball to Ramsey David in his pro debut, and the Georgia native hurled a hitless 5th to keep Augusta off the board.

The Pavos would break through in the 6th against Danny Trehey, also making his first professional appearance. Trehey looked shaky early, with each of his first six pitches outside the zone. Trehey hit will Verdung in the ribs and walked Mason Guerra on 4 pitches, opening the door for Augusta to tie the game. They would do just that on the very next batter, as John Gil roped a two-strike double into the left field corner to score Verdung. After a De La Cruz groundout, Harry Owen cracked a two-run single into center field to put the Pavos Salvajes in front for good.

After the 6th, both bullpens would be untouchable. Hayder Ortiz had entered after Ritchie and posted a 1-2-3 frame, making him the pitcher of record. Jacob Gomez continued his run of early dominance, allowing one hit and nothing more in two innings in his 3rdouting of the year. Albert Rivas came on for the 9th, making his 2nd appearance of the week, and disposed of the bottom of the order quickly to earn his second save of the year.

The series comes to a conclusion tomorrow, with the GreenJackets needing a win to seal their second series victory at home this season. Jacob Shafer out of UNC Wilmington will make his home debut, while Sandy Mejia bounces back after a lengthy relief appearance Tuesday to see the GreenJackets as a starter for the 2nd time this year. Tickets for the week's slate of games are available at greenjacketsbaseball.com or by calling 803-349-WINS (9467).

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.