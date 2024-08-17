Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Myrtle Beach 8.17

The Columbia Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Pelicans Ballpark at 6:35 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (5-4, 3.51 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Kenten Egbert (5-2, 3.18 ERA).

Columbia returns home for a six-game set with the Fredericksburg Nationals Tuesday, August 20-Sunday August 24. The homestand features The Office Night, First Responders Night and Faith & Family Night. For tickets and more information, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

ARRONDE QUALITY START NOT ENOUGH IN 2-1 LOSS: The Fireflies got another excellent start from Felix Arronde, but they were unable to beat the Pelicans, falling 2-1 Friday night at Pelicans Ballpark. Felix Arronde (L, 4-7) posted another quality start-his team-leading seventh of the season. The righty spun six innings, striking out seven Pelicans while allowing just two runs. He has now allowed only those two runs in his last 12 innings of work in his last two starts. The seven punchouts give him 92 on the season, trailing Adrian Alcantara and Shane Panzini by six for the most strikeouts in a single season for the Fireflies since 2020. After that, the Fireflies only needed Ismael Michel to close out the game. The reliever worked a pair of one hit innings while fanning three Myrtle Beach bats. He lowered his season ERA to a team-best 1.57.

BULLPEN MANIA: The Fireflies bullpen has been the highlight of the team all season. After working four, one-run innings Thursday, Columbia's bullpen now has a 3.13 ERA this season, which is the third-best mark in all of full-season baseball. It trails the Midland Rockhounds (2.97 ERA) and the Harrisburg Senators (3.08 ERA). The Fireflies are the only team in the top four bullpen ERAs in MiLB that has worked more than 450 innings this season.

MISSING MICHEL: Ismael Michel has stepped up in a big way over the last month for Columbia. The righty hasn't allowed a run in his last six outings (10 IP) which has pushed his ERA down from 3.27 on July 21 to 1.57 today, but what's been truly impressive is that he's allowed just one hit over his last five outings. On the run he is 3-0 with 10 strikeouts in nine innings pitched in relief for Columbia.

THIS IS 50: Sunday, Austin Charles drove in one RBI, giving him 52 on the young season. In 2023 only one Fireflies hitter finished the season with 50 or more RBI: Brett Squires, who had 69 RBI. The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

THE RACE INTENSIFIES: Last night, Columbia lost 2-1 to Myrtle Beach and fell another game back of the first place Charleston RiverDogs. They currently sit 3.5 games behind Charleston and 1.5 games in front of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in second in the division. As Kannapolis continues their second-half slide after their first-half division crown, the Fireflies have the best record in the South Division for the entire season.

AWESOME ARRONDE: Friday, Felix Arronde led the way with six two-run innings to earn his seventh quality start of the season for Columbia. It's the second time in his career that he has worked back-to-back quality starts. The righty also leads the Fireflies with 92 punchouts on the season. Since 2020, Shane Panzini and Adrian Alcantara lead the way with 98 strikeouts in a single season in the neon and navy.

MITCHELL'S MISSILES: Blake Mitchell has homered twice this week to give him 17 homers on the season. It's the second-most homers in the Carolina League this season, trailing Andy Garriola by just one. Garriola was called up to the South Bend Cubs earlier this month. He is just two homers behind Ariel Almonte, who plays for the Daytona Tortugas, for the most round trippers in Single-A in 2024.

