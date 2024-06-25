Moriah Jefferson Undergoes Arthroscopic Surgery

June 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that veteran guard Moriah Jefferson underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right ankle on Monday, June 24. Jefferson will remain out and be reevaluated in three weeks to assess her return to play.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Adrianna L. Gianakos, DO - a foot and ankle orthopedic surgeon out of Yale Medicine.

Jefferson was acquired by the Sun on February 3, 2024 in a sign-and-trade deal with the Phoenix Mercury. She has appeared in nine contests for Connecticut this season, averaging 2.1 points per game.

