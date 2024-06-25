Indiana Fever Activate Damiris Dantas and Waive Celeste Taylor
June 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever announced today the team activated forward Damiris Dantas (duh-MEER-iss DAHN-tis) and also waived guard Celeste Taylor.
