Dallas Wings Sign Odyssey Sims

June 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed veteran guard Odyssey Sims, the team announced today. To make room for Sims, the Wings released Morgan Bertsch on Monday.

Sims signed a salary cap hardship contract, which Bertsch had previously signed following the injury to Maddy Siegrist last week. The Wings had also signed Monique Billings to a hardship contract following the injury to veteran forward Natasha Howard. One hardship contract must be terminated when the Wings have nine standard players able to play, and the other must be terminated when the Wings have 10 standard players able to play. Siegrist, WNBA All-Star Satou Sabally and standout rookie Jaelyn Brown all remain sidelined for the Wings.

Sims played 28 games for the Wings in 2023, joining the squad on a hardship exception on June 7, 2023, before signing a standard rest of season contract on June 28. She came off the bench to average 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists while playing 12.0 minutes per game. Over her 11-year career, Sims has averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Sims was originally drafted with the second overall selection in the 2014 WNBA Draft by the Tulsa Shock and was a member of the 2014 WNBA All-Rookie Team. She spent the 2016 season with the Dallas Wings and appeared in 34 games, while averaging 14 points and nearly four assists. In 2019, she was named a WNBA All-Star and was a member of the All-WNBA Second Team, as a member of the Minnesota Lynx. Sims attended Baylor University where she was a member of the 2012 National Championship Baylor Bears Women's Basketball team that finished the season with a perfect 40-0 record.

