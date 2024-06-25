A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player of the Week

June 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Aces' forward A'ja Wilson is the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from June 17-23. It is the 18th Player of the Week honor for the two-time M'VP moving her into a tie for 7th place with Lauren Jackson for most career Player of the Week awards.

Wilson averaged 26.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 3.0 steals per game over the Aces' two games during the week. Against the Seattle Storm on June 19, the soon-to-be 6-time All-Star scored 27 points on 11 of 18 shooting from the field, grabbed 9 rebounds and picked up 4 steals in the 94-83 win. Two days later against front-running Connecticut, Wilson scored 26 points and grabbed a career-high tying 16 rebounds in an 85-74 point victory over the Sun.

Heading into the Commissioner's Cup break, Wilson leads the league in scoring (27.8 ppg) and rebounding (11.6 rpg), while ranking second in blocks (2.4 bpg), sixth in steals (1.9 spg) and 8th in field goal percentage (.524). She has an active streak of scoring 20 or more points in 19 straight games, which is the longest streak in WNBA history.

