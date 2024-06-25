Sabrina Ionescu Earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Second Time in 2024

June 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, June 17 to Sunday, June 23.

In her four most recent contests, of which three were victories, Ionescu averaged 25.0 points, 9.3 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game while converting on a combined 47.3% (25-74) from the field, 41.9% (18-43) from three, and 100% (12-12) at the free throw line.

On June 20, Sabrina finished with a season-high 31 points on 58% (11-19) shooting from the floor, including 55% (6-11) from three, nine assists, and two steals. Ionescu's two multi-steal games this week tied for the most by any Eastern Conference guard.

On June 23, Ionescu led all scorers with a double-double of 26 points and 11 assists on 50% (9-18) shooting from the field, 44% (4-9) from three, and 100% (4-4) from the free throw line. With her fifth career game of at least 25 points and 10 assists, Ionescu has recorded the most such games in WNBA history. Ionescu scored in double figures twice during first quarters this week, adding to her league-high five double-digit first-quarter scoring performances in 2024.

Ionescu has made at least one three-pointer in each of her last 43 regular season games, which is the longest active streak in the WNBA. She also recorded at least 19 points, eight assists and four three-pointers in each of her four games this week, which is a stat line that had never been replicated more than twice in a row prior to this week.

This weekly honor is Ionescu's seventh of her career and the 58th all-time in Liberty history.

