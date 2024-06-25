Liberty Downed by Lynx, 89-94

June 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

On Tuesday, the New York Liberty fell to the Minnesota Lynx, 89-94, in the 2024 Commissioner's Cup Championship game.

The Liberty's 50 points in the first half is tied for the most points scored in a single half in Commissioner's Cup Championship game history, along with the Liberty's 50 points in the second half of the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Championship game.

The duo of Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart became the first pair of teammates to each record points-rebounds double-doubles in the same Commissioner's Cup Championship game.

The Liberty's 15 offensive rebounds set a new all-time record for most offensive rebounds in a Commissioner's Cup Championship game.

Up Next: The New York Liberty will face the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, June 30 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

KEY RUNS

Q1 : New York went on a 13-4 run from the 5:50 mark of the first to the 3:01 mark of the first quarter.

Q2 : New York went on a 10-2 run from the 7:12 mark of the second to the 5:43 mark of the second quarter.

Q3 : Minnesota went on a 17-5 run from the 6:29 mark of the third to the 9:01 mark of the fourth quarter.

Q4 : New York went on a 12-4 run from the 1:14 mark of the fourth to the 0:00 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty offense with a game-high 24 points on 53% (8-15) shooting from the field and 67% (2-3) shooting from beyond the arc to go along with 11 rebounds.

Reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Sabrina Ionescu posted 23 points and 10 rebounds to become the first guard to record a points-rebounds double-double in a Commissioner's Cup Championship game.

Jonquel Jones reached double figures in rebounding for her third time in a WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship game, which is the most all-time.

Kayla Thornton 's four three-pointers in the first half tied for the most three-pointers in a single half in Commissioner's Cup Championship game history. Thornton finished with 17 points on 56% (5-9) shooting from beyond the arc.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton posted 13 points on 67% (2-3) shooting from three-point range to go along with a team-high six assists.

LIBERTY 89 | LYNX 94

June 25, 2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LYNX 23 24 19 28 94

LIBERTY 27 23 10 29 89

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK MINNESOTA

POINTS Stewart (24) Carleton (23)

REBOUNDS Jones (12) Collier, Smith (6)

ASSISTS Laney-Hamilton (6) Williams (8)

