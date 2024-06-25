Mitchell's Scoring Prowess Helping Fuel Fever Offense

June 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Kelsey Mitchell is an all-star scoring threat.

She scored at a high clip in high school, graced the top five of all-time list for women's NCAA Division I while at Ohio State, and presently finds herself second in scoring in Indiana Fever franchise history. In the 2024 season, her 16.4 points per game lead the Fever, and her 21 points per game in Indiana's last five contests drove the Fever to a 4-1 record in that span.

In the same five-game sample, Mitchell is grabbing 2.6 rebounds, dishing out two assists, and shooting at an efficient clip. She's sinking 54.4 percent of her shots from the field - even 55.2 percent of her 3-point attempts.

Mitchell is fifth in the league for scoring over that stretch, and 15th for the overall season. On a team with so many offensive weapons, Mitchell is showing that she knows how to blend her game with her teammates' abilities.

"Kelsey can score the ball," teammate Aliyah Boston said. "It's hard for people to stay in front of her because of her speed, and so she just blows by people and we love that. That's great energy for us. Because we know that one thing, if we get Kelsey that ball, she's going to go and won't be stopped."

Mitchell's run-and-gun style of play is igniting the transition offense of the Fever, and the combination of her skills with rookie Caitlin Clark's abilities is creating headaches for opposing defenses.

Indiana owns the WNBA's second-best offensive rating over the last five games, trailing just the New York Liberty. In the last ten contests, the Fever's offensive rating drops just one spot to third overall. And over the course of the season, the Indiana Fever have a top-five offense in the WNBA.

Guard actions that emphasize Mitchell and Clark's play off one another elevate the Indiana offense to such a potent level.

"I think it's an effective way to play and utilize the rest of our group," Mitchell said. "Our fours and fives are really agile, so that guard-to-guard work is going to pull as many people as you possibly can, and the hope is that you make the right play, make the right read...I enjoy the guard-to-guard action."

Mitchell's offense has been vital in the Fever's successes this season as she's scored in double figures 15 out of 18 games. Indiana has lost all three contests in which Mitchell missed the double-figure scoring mark, and in the Fever's seven wins, Mitchell averages a team-high 19 points per game.

Her tenacious energy and ability to break out big offensive games gives the 28-year-old a shot at her second consecutive WNBA All-Star appearance in the seventh year of her professional career.

With such an impact on winning, Mitchell hopes to find herself between the lines with the WNBA All-Stars as they face off against Team USA next month. The 2023 WNBA All-Star could return to the court and become the Fever's first multi-time All-Star since Candice Dupree in 2019.

