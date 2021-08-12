Morales Drives Cedar Rapids to 10-3 Win

PEORIA, Ill. - Jeferson Morales tallied a personal-best four hits and came within a triple of hitting for the cycle Thursday as the Cedar Rapids Kernels rallied past the Peoria Chiefs for a 10-3 triumph at Dozer Park. Cedar Rapids (47-40) is guaranteed a season series victory versus Peoria (33-54) with its lead up to 13-2 with only nine meetings remaining.

Morales hit safely in each of his final four plate appearances to collect two singles, one double, and one home run. He finished a triple shy of becoming the first Kernels batter to hit for the cycle since May 8, 2009 when Gabe Jacobo accomplished the feat at the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Cedar Rapids opened up a 2-0 lead within the top of the third. The Kernels loaded the bases for Wander Javier who received a walk to force in Yunior Severino. Morales followed with an RBI single that plated Alex Isola.

The Chiefs surged ahead, 3-2, after home runs in the third and fourth innings. Todd Lott smashed a solo shot to center field during the third inning, and Pedro Pages put Peoria in front with a two-run blast to left-center field in the following frame.

A five-run sixth inning allowed the Kernels to take the lead for good. Morales sent a two-run, go-ahead blast over the wall in left-center field. Edouard Julien later padded the advantage with an RBI single. Max Smith added a run via wild pitch, and Isola produced a run-scoring groundout that pushed Cedar Rapids to its 7-3 edge.

In the seventh, Morales lifted the advantage to 8-3 Kernels. His RBI double drove in Javier from first base and allowed him to tie a career high with four total runs batted in.

Matt Wallner set the final margin at 10-3 Cedar Rapids within the ninth. Following Julien's one-out walk and Severino's double, Wallner singled to left to bring both baserunners home.

Louie Varland (3-0) registered his third consecutive victory, and Jacob Schlesener (4-4) was the losing pitcher. Varland posted seven strikeouts over five frames while conceding three runs. Schlesener, who was also charged with a blown save, gave up five runs in relief.

Up next, the Kernels and the Chiefs will be back in action Friday at 6:35 p.m. as Cedar Rapids right-hander Jon Olsen (1-4, 3.92) gets the start against Peoria right-hander Logan Gragg (2-4, 5.89). Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will call the contest from Dozer Park on www.kernels.com.

Cedar Rapids will host its next six-game homestand from Tuesday, August 17 through Sunday, August 22. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

