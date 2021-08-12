Format Announced for Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge on August 15

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Green and Gold Charity Softball Challenge hosted by Aaron Jones and Za'Darius Smith has overcome roadblocks, detours, and...well...challenges...but the big day is almost here! The event is set to take place on Sunday, August 15 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium at 7:05pm and the organizers are ready to announce the format of the event.

This will not be a typical softball game due to how close the start of the Green Bay Packers season will be when it takes place. There will be a series of home run derbies and a few fun game show segments in which you will want to see your favorite Green and Gold players compete with the offense against the defense!

There will be player interviews live on the field and familiar Timber Rattlers promotions during the event with a fireworks display set for after the Softball Challenge.

Tickets for the Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge are on sale now through the Timber Rattlers Box Office in person at Neuroscience Group Field, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or online through the Timber Rattlers home page. The Timber Rattlers box office is open from 9am until 5pm Monday through Friday.

Tickets for the softball game are $69 for a premium box seat (first two rows of box seats), $48 for a box seat, $29 for a reserved bleacher seat, and $14 for grass seating.

There are also a limited number of patio tables and All-You-Can Eat seats remaining for the event. Patio tables seat four people and include waitstaff service and an autographed item from the hosts for $255.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats are available for $87 for the event. These seats are located on the first base side of the stadium and include a ticket to the Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge and an all-you-can-eat picnic.

The parking lot opens at 5:00pm with the gates to the stadium opening at 6:00pm on Sunday, August 15.

The Green & Gold Charity Softball Challenge will benefit multiple charities in Northeastern Wisconsin and Aaron Jones's A & A All the Way Foundation.

