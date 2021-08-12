Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Thursday

Thursday, August 12, 2021 l Game # 87

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (46-40) at Lansing Lugnuts (41-45)

RH Carson Spiers (3-2, 3.72) vs. RH Colin Peluse (6-2, 3.50)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the third game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 8, Lansing 6 (At Lansing: Dragons 5, Lugnuts 3). Current Series: Dayton 2, Lansing 0. Dragons on the Road Trip: 5-4.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 12, Lansing 4. Reds 2021 first round pick Matt McLain went 4 for 5 with a home run and five RBI in his first game with the Dragons. Michael Siani also added a two-run home run. James Free had two hits and three RBI. Dayton led 10-0 before Lansing got on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Dayton scored six runs in the sixth inning, matching their largest inning of the season. The Dragons were 6 for 8 with runners in scoring position in the game.

Current Series at Lansing: The Dragons are 2-0 in the current six-game series at Lansing. They are batting .299 in the series with five home runs. The team ERA in the series is 2.00. They have committed one error in the two games.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are tied with Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season.

Transactions: On Wednesday, shortstop Matt McLain, the Reds first round draft pick in 2021 out of UCLA, was promoted to Dayton from the ACL Reds. Outfielder Jack Rogers, the 2021 ninth round pick out of Sam Houston State, was also transferred to Dayton from the ACL Reds, and infielder Jonathan Willems was transferred to Dayton from Double-A Chattanooga. Meanwhile, second baseman Francisco Urbaez was promoted from Dayton to Chattanooga.

Player Notes

James Free has six doubles in his last six games. He is 7 for 21 (.333) over that period beginning July 28.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .324 over his last 20 games. He ranks third in the league in on-base percentage (.405), fourth in stolen bases (30), and fifth in runs scored (55).

Jacques Pucheu over his last five starts: 1-0, 1.50 ERA, 24 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 11 BB, 25 SO.

Carson Spiers over his last four starts: 2-1, 1.80 ERA, 20 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 28 SO.

John Ghyzel over his last four relief appearances: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 SO.

Andy Fisher over his last four relief appearances: 6.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 SO.

Team Notes

The Dragons have won three straight games and five of their last seven. They have moved back into first place in the East Division.

The Dragons have outscored Lansing 22-5 in the first two games of the current series.

Dayton has scored at least 10 runs in consecutive games for the first time since May 30-June 1 (second time this season).

Dragons pitchers have posted a 2.67 ERA in the nine games on the road trip, the best team ERA in the league over the time period.

The Dayton bullpen over the last eight games has tossed 33 innings and allowed just six earned runs, a 1.64 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., August 13 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 4.82) at Lansing RH Shohei Tomioka (4-5, 4.59)

Sat., August 14 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (2-5, 3.92) at Lansing RH Jack Cushing (6-0, 2.48)

Sun., August 15 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (1-0, 1.50) at Lansing RH Jorge Juan (0-2, 11.12)

