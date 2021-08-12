Lugnuts Add 2021 A's Draftees Harris, Swift

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Infielders Brett Harris and Drew Swift received from Arizona Complex League A's

A native of Arlington Heights, Ill., Harris was drafted by Oakland in the 7th round in 2021 from Gonzaga University. The 23-year-old is coming off a collegiate season in which he was named the West Coast Conference's Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference, leading the Bulldogs in batting average (.355), OPS (1.027), runs (52), hits (70) and extra-base hits (18) in 52 games. He had played in two games in the AzCL.

A native of Chandler, Ariz., Swift was drafted in the 8th round in 2021 from Arizona State University, where he was named the Pac-12's Defensive Player of the Year and won the 2021 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove as the nation's top defensive shortstop. In 54 games with the Sun Devils this past year, he hit .314 with 20 extra-base hits and an .856 OPS. Swift had also played in two games in the AzCL before this promotion.

They are the first two members of the Athletics' 2021 draft class to reach High-A Lansing, the 48th and 49th Lugnuts to suit up this season, and the 852nd and 853rd players in franchise history.

