Rob Schneider Comedy Show Start Time Updated
August 12, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release
DAYTON, OH - The Dayton Dragons, along with East Coast Entertainment/The Comedy Zone, will host its second comedy show tonight at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday, August 12th.
Note: due to the warm temperatures, the start time of the show has been pushed back 30 minutes to 8:00 p.m. Stadium gates will still open at 630 p.m. Stadium concessions stands will be available for food and beverages.
Information on the show: Prices are $35.00 for general tickets, and $65.00 for V.I.P tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Dayton Dragons Box Office by calling (937) 288-2287 and via Ticketmaster at this link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/rob-schneider-comedy-show-dayton-ohio-08-12-2021/event/16005ADE83012105. Schneider is recommended for ages of 18-years and up.
The Dragons are scheduled to play 18 more home games at Day Air Ballpark during the 2021 regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. No Monday games are scheduled at this time. Gates open one hour prior to game time.
