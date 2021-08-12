Rob Schneider Comedy Show Start Time Updated

August 12, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OH - The Dayton Dragons, along with East Coast Entertainment/The Comedy Zone, will host its second comedy show tonight at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday, August 12th.

Note: due to the warm temperatures, the start time of the show has been pushed back 30 minutes to 8:00 p.m. Stadium gates will still open at 630 p.m. Stadium concessions stands will be available for food and beverages.

Information on the show: Prices are $35.00 for general tickets, and $65.00 for V.I.P tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Dayton Dragons Box Office by calling (937) 288-2287 and via Ticketmaster at this link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/rob-schneider-comedy-show-dayton-ohio-08-12-2021/event/16005ADE83012105. Schneider is recommended for ages of 18-years and up.

The Dragons are scheduled to play 18 more home games at Day Air Ballpark during the 2021 regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games and 2:05 p.m. on Sundays. No Monday games are scheduled at this time. Gates open one hour prior to game time.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.