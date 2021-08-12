TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: August 12 vs. South Bend

August 12, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Left-handed reliever Cody Tyler transferred from 7-Day Injured List to 60-Day IL

Effective Thursday, August 12, 2021

Left-handed reliever Sam Williams transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Utility player Yorman Rodriguez transferred from Triple-A El Paso to High-A Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne TinCaps (40-46) vs. South Bend Cubs (39-46)

Thursday, Aug. 12 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 3 of 6 in Series | Home Game 45 of 60 | Game 87 of 120

RHP Carlos Guarate (No. 29 Padres Prospect) vs. RHP Alexander Vizcaíno (No. 8 Cubs Prospect)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps lost to the Cubs, 5-1. Following Luis Almanzar's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, it was a 2-1 game. But after there were 2 outs and no one on base in the top of the ninth, a pair of walks set the scene for South Bend's Alexander Canario to homer for a fourth consecutive game. The Cubs have won 5 in a row.

SWAGG CHAIN: With Tirso Ornelas' home run Tuesday night, the TinCaps debuted their new "swagg chain," inspired by their parent club, the Padres. The spinning swagg chain features the team's apple logo blinged out with holographic sequins, glitter paper, bling ribbon, gold beads, and a metal chain. Inside is an bearing that spins freely, with a magnet to ensure the logo is straight when it stops spinning. It was designed by Padres super-fans Roy and Angela Thomasson. They also created similar swagg chains for San Diego's other Minor League affiliates. Angela owns Three Elle Creations, a San Diego-based business that otherwise specializes in custom wreaths and floral home décor items.

PITCHING IMPROVING: Over their last 30 games, since July 9, TinCaps pitchers have the lowest ERA in all of 30 teams High-A at 3.39, as the team has gone 16-14. (Over their first 56 games, they ranked 10th out of 12 in High-A Central at 5.26, and had a 24-32 record.) In this time, 'Caps pitchers have also yielded the fewest home runs in High-A (16).

FAMILIAR FOES: South Bend's starter Tuesday, Anderson Espinoza, was a TinCap until he was traded by the Padres to the Cubs on July 30... Cubs minor league outfield / baserunning coordinator Doug Dascenzo is also with South Bend right now. Dascenzo managed Fort Wayne from 2007-09, leading the TinCaps to the 2009 Midwest League title.

NEW CUBS PROSPECTS: Espinoza isn't the only new South Bend player acquired at the trade deadline. The Cubs also have first baseman Bryce Ball (from the Braves for Joc Pederson), outfielder Alexander Canario (from the Giants as part of the Kris Bryant deal), and pitcher Alexander Vizcaíno (from the Yankees as part of the Anthony Rizzo deal). Bailey Horn, acquired from the White Sox for Ryan Tepera, is on the IL.

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 164. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 25.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps trail only Wisconsin in the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For more context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.7%). The Padres rank 3rd (10%).

STEALING HISTORY: Last Wednesday at Great Lakes, outfielder Grant Little set Fort Wayne's single-game franchise stolen base record with 5. The previous mark was 4, set by Jeremy Owens on April 28, 1999. Through the first 155 games of his MiLB career, Little had never stolen more than 2 bases in a game.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (27).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 12-6 in games decided by 1 run, and 7-9 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 3-1 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

MiLB RELIEF: After losing the entirety of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and having attendance limited to begin 2021, the TinCaps and other teams are asking fans to visit MinorLeagueBaseballRelief.com and tell Congress to support the bipartisan Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.