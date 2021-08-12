South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2021 season. This homestand includes a doubleheader on August 21 between the Cubs and Quad Cities due to a rainout earlier this year. The first makeup game starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The South Bend Cubs will again transform themselves into Los Cabritos Maldichos, "The Cursed Goats," on Sunday, August 22. Los Cabritos Maldichos pays homage to Latino players and the Latinx community and culture by amplifying their significant contributions to our nation and national pastime. It also refers to the 71-year-long Curse of the Billy Goat the Chicago Cubs endured from 1945 to 2016.

The first 1,000 ticketed fans through the gates on Sunday will receive a Los Cabritos Maldichos mason jar to commemorate the celebration! Fans can also look forward to a Ben Zobrist bobblehead giveaway on Wednesday, August 18.

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Tuesday, August 17, Quad Cities River Bandits, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Triple Play Tuesday: Purchase a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 24 oz. fountain soda starting at $12. Tickets are encouraged to be purchased in advance. Tickets purchased day of game start at $14.

Tail Wagging Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark and enjoy the game. Owners must sign waiver prior to entry.

Wednesday, August 18, Quad Cities River Bandits, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

First 1,000 ticketed fans through the gates receive a Ben Zobrist bobblehead

Thursday, August 19, Quad Cities River Bandits, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Head Coach, Niele Ivey, will throw out the first pitch. Coach Ivey and her staff will also be on the concourse to meet and greet with fans from the 1st to the 3rd inning.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16-ounce draft beer and regular 24-ounce fountain sodas all game long.

Friday, August 20, Quad Cities River Bandits, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks will begin immediately following the game.

Saturday, August 21, Quad Cities River Bandits, 5:00 p.m.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

7-inning doubleheader: Game two begins approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

Flat Screen Saturday: Fans in attendance could win one of seven 50-inch flat screen TVs during game two of the doubleheader. Must be 18 years or older to enter and must be present to win.

Sunday, August 22, Quad Cities River Bandits, 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at noon.

Sundae Funday: A special day for kids and families! Fans can play catch on the field after the game.

Los Cabritos Maldichos: The South Bend Cubs will transform into Los Cabritos Maldichos, "The Cursed Goats," as they honor and celebrate the tenacity and persistence of Latino players and the Latinx community.

First 1,000 ticketed fans through the gates receive a Los Cabritos Maldichos mason jar.

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The Cubs Den Team Store and the 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

As of June 11, 2021, Four Winds Field is operating at 100% fan capacity under the approval and guidance of the St. Joseph County Health Department and Major League Baseball. Fully vaccinated fans attending events at Four Winds Field are not required to wear any face covering per St. Joseph County Health Department's current mask and safety guidelines. Those who are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to continue wearing a mask.

Individual tickets are available for purchase through the remainder of the season both online and at the South Bend Cubs Box Office, with the return of standard assigned seating.

There will be multiple hand sanitizer stations available throughout the stadium including by the entry gates, outside the restrooms, and by the concessions stands.

Fans that are not feeling well, have any of the symptoms associated with Covid-19 or been around anyone with Covid-19 or symptoms must please refrain from attending the event.

