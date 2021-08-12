DaShawn Keirsey Jr. Moved to Injured List

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels announce that DaShawn Keirsey Jr. has been placed on the seven-day injured list retroactive to August 11 with a right oblique strain and that Gabe Snyder is now on rehab assignment with the Rookie-Level Florida Complex League Twins. These roster moves are announced in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins as disseminated by Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.

After returning from a left hamstring strain in June, Keirsey tallied 17 hits over 31 appearances including the first three home runs of his professional career. His first round-tripper was an inside-the-park homer June 27 versus the Lansing Lugnuts. Keirsey was drafted by the Twins within the fourth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Utah.

Snyder, who was sidelined in June by a right wrist sprain, batted .230 with six home runs and 16 total extra-base hits across 35 games played for the 2021 Kernels. He was a Midwest League Midseason and Postseason All-Star with Cedar Rapids back in 2019. Minnesota selected Snyder out of Wright State University during the 21st round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

With these transactions, the Kernels have a roster consisting of 26 active players along with eight people on the injured list and one individual on the restricted list.

A six-game road series at Dozer Park is scheduled to continue at 6:35 p.m. Thursday with Cedar Rapids right-hander Louie Varland (2-0, 0.83) facing Peoria right-hander Michael YaSenka (0-8, 6.62). Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will broadcast the contest on www.kernels.com.

