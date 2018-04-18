Moose Sign Skyler McKenzie

April 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Skyler McKenzie to an amateur tryout agreement.

McKenzie, 20, was a seventh round selection, 198th overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The Sherwood Park, Alta. native racked up 47 goals and 87 points with the Portland Winterhawks (WHL) this season. He also posted eight points (3G, 5A) in 12 playoff games with the Winterhawks. In 282 career WHL games, McKenzie has recorded 212 points (101G, 111A).

The Moose open the first round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs against the Grand Rapids Griffins on April 21 and 22. Tickets for Moose home games in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now, and are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Skyler McKenzie

Left Wing

Born Jan. 20, 1998 -- Sherwood Park, Alta.

Height 5.09 -- Weight 165 -- Shoots L

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.