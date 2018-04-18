San Antonio Rampage Weekly Update - Season Review

SHOTS FROM THE SEASON

BETWEEN THE PIPES: Netminder Ville Husso was named to the 2017-18 AHL All-Rookie Team, as voted by coaches, players and media in each of the league's 30 member cities. Husso ended the season with a 15-14-5 record, while posting a 2.42 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. The 23-year-old native of Helsinki, Finland, recorded a career-high 53 saves on Jan. 19 against the Tucson Roadrunners, marking the most saves made by a Rampage goaltender since Dec. 2, 2006, when David LeNeveu collected 55 saves against the Chicago Wolves. Additionally, Husso recorded four shutouts this season, marking the most shutouts in franchise history by a rookie goalie.

CLIMBING THE LEADERBOARD: Forward Rocco Grimaldi moved to fourth all-time for most points in franchise history earlier this season, while also tying JoÃ«l Perrault for the third-most goals. The 5-foot-6, 160-pound forward ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in goals (T-3rd), assists (7th), points (4th) and games played (7th). Earlier this season, Grimaldi recorded his first career hat trick against the Bakersfield Condors, becoming the 18th player in club history to accomplish the feat. In 185 career games with the Rampage, Grimaldi has tallied 128 points (60g/68a).

ROCCO GRIMALDI AND JORDAN SCHMALTZ SELECTED FOR AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC: Grimaldi and defenseman Jordan Schmaltz were both selected to compete in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic, marking the second consecutive season that the Rampage had two players selected to participate. Grimaldi tallied five assists during the 3-on-3 tournament, putting the forward in a three-way tie for the most assists. Additionally, Grimaldi helped the Western Conference earn one point in the All-Star Skills Competition after defeating the Utica Comets forward Reid Boucher in the Puck Relay Race. Schmaltz was unable to participate in the All-Star Classic after suffering an injury prior to the event.

MASON GEERTSEN NOMINATED FOR YANICK DUPRE MEMORIAL: Defenseman Mason Geertsen was named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the San Antonio community during the 2017-18 season. Geertsen participated in his third season of the Rampage Face Off Against Kids Cancer program. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound defenseman also spent time visiting with a breast cancer support group, assisting the city's Pre-K 4 SA program and donating his time to the Rampage Sled Hockey Team and Jr. Rampage.

RAMPAGE RECALLS: The Rampage had 18 different players recalled to the NHL through the course of the season, including 12 players by the Colorado Avalanche and six by the St. Louis Blues. Of the 18 players, four of them made their NHL debut this season, including forwards Samuel Blais, Tage Thompson and Dominic Toninato, and defenseman Andrei Mironov. Four of the 12 players recalled by Colorado have played in at least one game during the Avalanche's Stanley Cup Playoff Run this season, including David Warsofsky, Gabriel Bourque, Duncan Siemens and Tyson Jost.

SHOOTOUT SUCCESS: San Antonio was the only team to go undefeated in the shootout this season (6-0), allowing just two goals in 21 attempts (90.5%). Netminder Spencer Martin led the team with a 4-0 record and recorded 11 saves on 13 shots faced (84.6%). Overall, San Antonio tallied nine goals on 22 attempts (40.9%) in the shootout with seven different players recording at least one goal and five different players collecting a game-winning goal.

LONE STAR FACEOFF: The Rampage finished the season with their best point percentage in Lone Star Faceoff history (.679), going 9-4-1-0 against the Texas Stars. San Antonio set a franchise record for the most road wins (4), overall wins (9) and points (19) in a single season against the Stars. IRON MAN: Forward Felix Girard appeared in all 76 games this season with the Silver and Black, becoming just the seventh player in franchise history to do so and the first since Brett Olson played in all 76 games with the Rampage during the 2014-15 campaign.

NEW AFFILIATION: Earlier this season, Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced that the San Antonio Rampage have entered into a five-year affiliation agreement with the St. Louis Blues beginning in the 2018-19 season, which will make the Rampage the top development affiliate for the Blues. St. Louis will take over as San Antonio's NHL affiliate, providing players, coaches and hockey operations staff to the Rampage. St. Louis will be San Antonio's fourth NHL affiliate in the club's 16-year history.

QUOTABLE

"It was my second year here and I can't imagine playing anywhere else. Every night, whether it was a school night or a big weekend, the fans always had our backs. It was that kind of support we need to have some energy every night to go out there and do our job. It's a great privilege to play here, in a great arena with great fans. There's nowhere that beats San Antonio as a city as far as an organization. It's been great. It's two years you'll always remember for the rest of your life." -A.J. Greer

