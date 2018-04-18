Hockey Fans Invited to Rally Behind Toronto Marlies as Calder Cup Playoffs Begin

Fresh from securing the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for the best regular season record, the Toronto Marlies, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, will face the Utica Comets, AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, at Ricoh Coliseum this weekend in the first round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs presented by Scotiabank.

To celebrate their seventh consecutive playoff appearance, thousands of Marlies fans will unite at Ricoh Coliseum to catch recent draft picks and future NHL stars in action during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs. Fans can join the action by visiting Ticketmaster to secure single game tickets for as low as $21 plus applicable fees. All fans in attendance will receive a special 2018 Playoff rally towel at each home game. Fans are also encouraged to participate in interactive pregame fun, games and giveaways at Marlies Alley, which opens 90 minutes before each home playoff game.

Fans who sign up for Marlies Insider - the ultimate destination for all things 2018 Marlies playoffs - will receive a chance to win free tickets and receive discounts on tickets along with access to exclusive contests, content and digital experiences. Fans can become a Marlies Insider for free here. All Toronto Marlies playoff games will be televised on Leafs Nation Network.

The schedule for the Marlies' playoff home games is as follows:

Game Date Location Game Time

One Saturday, April 21 Ricoh Coliseum 4 p.m.

Two Sunday, April 22 Ricoh Coliseum 4 p.m.

Five Sunday, April 29 (if necessary) Ricoh Coliseum 4 p.m.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster features 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

