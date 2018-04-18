Kings Assign Amadio, Brodzinski, Fantenberg and LaDue to Reign

April 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have assigned forwards Michael Amadio and Jonny Brodzinski, along with defensemen Oscar Fantenberg and Paul LaDue to the Ontario Reign, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today.

The 21-year-old Amadio (born May 13, 1996) is a 6-1, 204-pound native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario who appeared in 37 games with the Kings during his first NHL season, posting eight points (4-4=8) and eight penalty minutes. He also played in one playoff game with Los Angeles (first of his career), and tallied an assist (0-1=1). He also skated in 32 games this season for Ontario, recording 35 points (11-24=35), a plus-15 rating and 12 penalty minutes. From Dec. 9 to Jan. 15 he registered a 17-game point streak (9-19=28), the longest in the AHL this season and the second longest AHL point-streak since the 2008-09 season (Paul Carey of Hershey posted a 19-game streak in 2016-17).

The 24-year-old Brodzinski (born June 19, 1993) is a 6-1, 217-pound native of Ham Lake, Minn., who appeared in 35 games this season with the Kings, recording six points (4-2=6), a plus-4 rating and six penalty minutes. He has played in 29 games this season with the Reign, posting 30 points (13-17=30), a plus-9 rating and 18 penalty minutes.

The 26-year-old Fantenberg (born Oct. 7, 1991) is a 6-0, 210-pound native of Ljunby, Sweden, who skated in 27 games this season with the Kings, posting nine points (2-7=9), a plus-2 rating and 11 penalty minutes. He also played in all four postseason games, recording one point (0-1=1) and two penalty minutes. In Game 2 of the first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights, the blueliner appeared in 41:10 TOI, the most of his career. He registered 13 points (1-12=13), a plus-1 rating and eight penalty minutes in 25 games with Ontario this season.

The 25-year-old LaDue (born Sept. 6, 1992) is a 6-2, 198-pound native of Grand Forks, N.D., who appeared in 12 games this season with the Kings, posting four points (3-1=4), a plus-5 rating and six penalty minutes. He also played in two postseason games (first of his career) and scored his first NHL postseason goal. He skated in 36 games this season with Ontario, registering 18 points (8-10=18), a plus-8 rating and 22 penalty minutes.

The First Round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs begins tomorrow night (April 19th) as the Reign play in Texas against the Stars in the Pacific Division Semi-Finals. Ontario and Texas skate on back-to-back nights in Texas before returning home for Games Three and Four (if necessary) at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Tickets are available at AXS.com or by visiting the CBBA Box Office.

