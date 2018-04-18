2016 Second Round Pick Kale Clague Assigned to Ontario

April 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced today that defenseman Kale Clague has been assigned on loan to Ontario from Los Angeles. Clague was signed to an entry level contract by the LA Kings last year. Clague will wear number 34 with the Reign.

Clague, the 19-year-old (born June 5th, 1998) Lloydminster native, just finished his fourth season in the Western Hockey League (WHL), spending three and a half campaigns with the Brandon Wheat Kings, before being dealt to the Moose Jaw Warriors earlier this season. Clague finished fifth amongst defensemen in scoring registering sixty assists and seventy-one points (11-60-71) in 54 games played. Clague joins the Reign upon the Moose Jaw Warriors' second round playoff exit at the hands of the Swift Current Broncos in seven games.

Clague, originally drafted in the second round (51st overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by Los Angeles, completes his fourth year in the WHL with 195 total games played, 141 assists and 167 points (26-141-167). Clague was a member of Team Canada at the U20 World Juniors Championships in both 2017 and 2018. Canada took home the silver medal in 2017 and gold with their victory over Sweden earlier this year.

The First Round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs begins tomorrow night (April 19th) as the Reign play in Texas against the Stars in the Pacific Division Semi-Finals. Ontario and Texas skate on back-to-back nights in Texas before returning home for Games Three and Four (if necessary) at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Tickets are available at AXS.com or by visiting the CBBA Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.