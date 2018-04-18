Roadrunners to Buy Tucson Ice Cream Tuesday Evening

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, shared today that the club will be providing free ice cream for all of Tucson on Tuesday evening in partnership with The HUB Ice Cream Factory.

From 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24, the Roadrunners will celebrate the upcoming WHITEOUT by providing customers at The HUB Ice Cream Factory with a free small ice cream (includes two scoops with up to two flavors - no waffle or sugar cones). Customers must be present to receive the offer and limit one free offer per person.

Dusty, the Rally Runners and Roadrunners staff will be on hand at the event as well.

Games 3-5 of the Roadrunners first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs will be held at Tucson Arena, starting on Wednesday, April 25. Games Four and Five, if necessary, will be in Old Pueblo on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 respectively. Individual game tickets for the games are on sale now.

For more information on the club, visit the team's offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson or call 866-774-6253.

