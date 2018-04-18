Special Ticket Package for NHL Preseason Game on Sale Now

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Webster Bank Arena is proud to announce that tickets for its NHL preseason game on Saturday, Sept. 22, featuring the New York Islanders versus New York Rangers, will go on sale to the general public Friday, June 1 at 10 a.m. The venue is home to the Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Seats for one of the NHL's top rivalries are expected to go quickly, but a special ticket package is available now through the Sound Tigers' sales team that includes access to the Islanders/Rangers contest as well as a voucher to any Sound Tigers' game during the 2018-19 regular season. Please call the club's front office at 203-345-2300 ext. 7 for details or to purchase this special deal.

This offer can also be purchased at https://fevo.me/NHLpreseason.

In addition, Sound Tigers ticket holders can guarantee an opportunity to purchase tickets prior to the general public on-sale by renewing or upgrading their current plan, including flex packages and half-season plans. Fans that purchase a Sound Tigers ticket plan for the first time will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets prior to the general public on-sale.

Webster Bank Arena, located at 600 Main Street in Bridgeport, has hosted an NHL preseason matchup on six other occasions, including last October when the Islanders faced the Rangers in front of a packed house of more than 8,000 fans. Bridgeport also played host to well attended Islanders exhibition contests against the Boston Bruins in 2011 and 2014, and the Washington Capitals in 2016.

